Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $76.22, but opened at $74.17. Onsemi shares last traded at $74.86, with a volume of 336,916 shares.

Specifically, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of Onsemi stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $2,756,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 331,829 shares in the company, valued at $24,074,193.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Onsemi news, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of Onsemi stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $2,756,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 331,829 shares in the company, valued at $24,074,193.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of Onsemi stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total value of $67,833.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,643,253.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Onsemi from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Onsemi from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 target price (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Onsemi from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.28.

Onsemi Stock Down 4.1 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.71.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. Onsemi had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 26.67%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Onsemi will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Onsemi

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Onsemi during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onsemi during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onsemi during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onsemi during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Onsemi during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Onsemi Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Articles

