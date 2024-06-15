Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Buys Shares of 243,486 Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 243,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,877,000. Clearwater Analytics comprises about 0.7% of Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 12,087,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831,571 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 13.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,450,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,780,000 after buying an additional 1,148,338 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,426,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,720,000 after buying an additional 49,805 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 0.5% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,933,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,746,000 after buying an additional 30,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 3,534,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,806,000 after buying an additional 527,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CWAN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.70.

Clearwater Analytics Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CWAN stock opened at $19.31 on Friday. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.28 and a 52-week high of $21.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 5.59.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $102.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.55 million. Clearwater Analytics had a positive return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Analysts predict that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Clearwater Analytics

In related news, insider Subi Sethi sold 18,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $361,936.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,519.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Clearwater Analytics news, insider Subi Sethi sold 18,599 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $361,936.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,519.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Stanley Erickson sold 118,204 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $2,375,900.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,631.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,193,079 shares of company stock worth $141,831,984 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Clearwater Analytics

(Free Report)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

Featured Articles

