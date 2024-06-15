Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Bought by Quarry LP

Quarry LP grew its position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 33.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,030 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in Block were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SQ. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Block during the 4th quarter worth about $528,996,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Block by 3,525.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,935,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,072,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771,310 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Block in the third quarter valued at approximately $172,001,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in Block in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,021,000. Finally, Gladstone Capital Management LLP raised its holdings in Block by 244.1% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP now owns 1,706,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,758 shares in the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Block alerts:

Block Price Performance

Shares of Block stock opened at $62.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.69, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.54. Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.85 and a 1-year high of $87.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.32. Block had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 111,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.73, for a total value of $9,238,128.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 485,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,177,410.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 111,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.73, for a total transaction of $9,238,128.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 485,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,177,410.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total transaction of $42,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,790,374.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 247,739 shares of company stock valued at $18,584,747. Insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on SQ shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Block in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Block from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.59.

Read Our Latest Report on SQ

About Block

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.