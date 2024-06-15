Quarry LP Purchases New Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 12.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.5% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 17,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 31.2% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 109,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,937,000 after purchasing an additional 25,972 shares during the period. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $631,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,005,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,281,374.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on ARE. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.75.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

NYSE:ARE opened at $116.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.12. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.73 and a 12-month high of $135.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 474.77%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

