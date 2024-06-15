Quarry LP Purchases 112 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Quarry LP increased its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 130.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 198 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DPZ. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,859,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,604,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 39,287.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 499,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $205,883,000 after buying an additional 498,170 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 497,111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $204,924,000 after acquiring an additional 199,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 16.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,428,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $541,202,000 after acquiring an additional 197,413 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $612.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $479.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $525.66.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total transaction of $53,468.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,762.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total transaction of $53,468.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,762.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total transaction of $6,200,638.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,844,366.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,633 shares of company stock valued at $6,649,181. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $521.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $507.84 and its 200 day moving average is $455.65. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $313.87 and a one year high of $542.75. The stock has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.85.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.12. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.43%.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

