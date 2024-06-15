Quarry LP Has $84,000 Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Quarry LP boosted its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 240.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 952 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in NetApp were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 14,650.0% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NetApp by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 311 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in NetApp by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 331 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NTAP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on NetApp from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price target on NetApp from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on NetApp from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.81.

NetApp Stock Performance

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $126.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.25. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.82 and a 52 week high of $127.97.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.32. NetApp had a return on equity of 114.54% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

NetApp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 43.10%.

NetApp declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the data storage provider to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $862,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,496,330.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $89,730.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,095.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $862,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,496,330.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,828,830. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Further Reading

