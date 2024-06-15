Quarry LP Takes $87,000 Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,900 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of HP by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 866 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in HP by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

HP Price Performance

Shares of HPQ opened at $35.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.13. The stock has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.12. HP Inc. has a one year low of $25.22 and a one year high of $39.52.

HP Announces Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. HP had a net margin of 5.60% and a negative return on equity of 230.39%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2756 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. HP’s payout ratio is 37.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HP news, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on HPQ shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com downgraded HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on HP from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of HP from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on HP from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.64.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HPQ

About HP

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.