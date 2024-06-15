Quarry LP Grows Stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Quarry LP boosted its stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 274.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 526.3% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 414.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RGLD opened at $121.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.01. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.55 and a 12-month high of $134.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.91.

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). Royal Gold had a net margin of 38.12% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $148.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Royal Gold’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.20%.

In related news, SVP Daniel Breeze sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.73, for a total transaction of $196,095.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,033.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on Royal Gold from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Royal Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.86.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

