Quarry LP Buys New Holdings in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INSM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Insmed in the fourth quarter valued at $45,029,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 7.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,345,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $362,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,956 shares during the period. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Insmed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,891,000. RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Insmed by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,865,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,094,000 after acquiring an additional 865,108 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Insmed in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,150,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William Lewis sold 22,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $566,492.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 384,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,802,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO William Lewis sold 22,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $566,492.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 384,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,802,870. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Drayton Wise sold 5,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $129,591.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 123,259 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,406.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 295,842 shares of company stock worth $13,762,062 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Insmed from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Insmed from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Insmed from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Insmed from $45.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Insmed from $39.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.25.

Insmed Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of INSM opened at $63.92 on Friday. Insmed Incorporated has a 52-week low of $19.01 and a 52-week high of $65.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.31.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $75.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.76 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.5 EPS for the current year.

Insmed Profile

(Free Report)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

