Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Shares Sold by Quarry LP

Quarry LP cut its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 47.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,118,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $196,923,000 after buying an additional 1,540,791 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 6,887,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $329,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,997 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,846,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,196,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,305,000 after purchasing an additional 419,900 shares during the period. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 844,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,384,000 after purchasing an additional 300,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on RARE. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 1,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $71,390.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,892.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 1,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $71,390.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,248 shares in the company, valued at $297,892.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 9,806 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $441,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,981 shares in the company, valued at $2,609,145. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,685 shares of company stock worth $518,923 in the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RARE opened at $39.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.11. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.52 and a twelve month high of $54.56.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.31). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 425.63% and a negative net margin of 138.58%. The business had revenue of $108.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.33) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.