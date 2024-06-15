Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Bought by Quarry LP

Quarry LP lifted its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 728 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 416.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,562,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,082,209,000 after buying an additional 5,292,862 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth about $358,837,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Republic Services by 1,497,159.0% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 913,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,158,000 after acquiring an additional 913,267 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 34.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,202,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,865,000 after purchasing an additional 563,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,417,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,209,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,702.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Katharine Weymouth bought 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $185.26 per share, with a total value of $100,040.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,040.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,209,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,702.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Republic Services Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of RSG stock opened at $188.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $187.84 and a 200-day moving average of $178.93. The firm has a market cap of $59.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.23 and a 12 month high of $196.76.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RSG shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Republic Services from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $203.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $198.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.14.

Get Our Latest Analysis on RSG

Republic Services Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.