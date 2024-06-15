10,100 Shares in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Bought by Quarry LP

Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 210,935 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 9,499 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 2.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 275,279 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after buying an additional 7,168 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter worth $77,000. AQR Arbitrage LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 302,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 141,881 shares during the period. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $570,000.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE EVN opened at $10.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.02. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $10.45.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.0461 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

