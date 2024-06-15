1,410 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Acquired by Sunpointe LLC

Sunpointe LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB stock opened at $216.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.47. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $229.54. The stock has a market cap of $53.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

