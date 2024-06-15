Sunpointe LLC Makes New Investment in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Sunpointe LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 541 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,275.0% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 55 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 76 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 107.0% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 0.1 %

TMO stock opened at $572.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.60 and a twelve month high of $603.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $575.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $557.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 14.20%. On average, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 10.01%.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.41, for a total transaction of $5,724,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,873,516.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.41, for a total value of $5,724,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,873,516.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total value of $1,135,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,430,359.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,532,780. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on TMO. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $621.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. HSBC raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.94.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

