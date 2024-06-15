Sunpointe LLC Purchases Shares of 6,608 BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Sunpointe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in BCE by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in BCE by 239.9% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 147.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

BCE opened at $32.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.48 and a 200 day moving average of $36.55. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.82 and a 52-week high of $46.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $30.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.57.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 7.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.738 per share. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 204.86%.

BCE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC upgraded BCE from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Argus cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on BCE from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on BCE from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

