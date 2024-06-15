Sunpointe LLC Takes $249,000 Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Sunpointe LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,271,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,355,141,000 after purchasing an additional 365,871 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,238,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $690,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,248 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Truist Financial by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,384,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $440,162,000 after purchasing an additional 732,801 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Truist Financial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,364,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $439,568,000 after purchasing an additional 39,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Truist Financial by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,731,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $322,395,000 after purchasing an additional 883,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of TFC opened at $35.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.86. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $26.57 and a twelve month high of $40.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -157.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on TFC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.17.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

