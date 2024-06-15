Sunpointe LLC Makes New $230,000 Investment in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sunpointe LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,578 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 381,109,738 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $13,548,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,453 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Intel by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 96,617,951 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,855,099,000 after acquiring an additional 318,495 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Intel by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 75,237,927 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,780,706,000 after acquiring an additional 475,636 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,424,202,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,003,776 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,635,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,127 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

INTC opened at $30.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.40. The company has a market capitalization of $129.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.06. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $29.73 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. Intel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 2.19%. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Intel’s payout ratio is 52.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Intel from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on Intel from $47.50 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.58.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Articles

