Sunpointe LLC Acquires Shares of 12,204 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Sunpointe LLC acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Georgetown University increased its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Georgetown University now owns 197,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP purchased a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,086,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $846,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 740,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,374,000 after purchasing an additional 15,202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE MUFG opened at $10.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.66. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.85 and a 52-week high of $11.22. The firm has a market cap of $123.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.61.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $22.78 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

