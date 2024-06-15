7,308 Shares in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Purchased by Sunpointe LLC

Sunpointe LLC bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. Optimist Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth about $331,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth about $575,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 33,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 14,187 shares during the period. Finally, Coastwise Capital Group LLC bought a new position in British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. 21.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

NYSE:BTI opened at $30.64 on Friday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $34.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.20 and a 200-day moving average of $30.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Featured Articles

