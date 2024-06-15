Sunpointe LLC Acquires Shares of 1,086 American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Sunpointe LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,548,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC grew its holdings in American Tower by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 7,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Georgetown University grew its holdings in American Tower by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Georgetown University now owns 19,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,209,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 229,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,520,000 after buying an additional 83,431 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho initiated coverage on American Tower in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Tower from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on American Tower from $243.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.91.

American Tower Trading Up 0.1 %

American Tower stock opened at $197.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $92.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.58, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.79. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $154.58 and a one year high of $219.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $185.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.13.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.61%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $128,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,422. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $128,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,422. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $702,061.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,692,828.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Tower Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.