Sunpointe LLC Acquires New Holdings in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Sunpointe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,387 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAN. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander in the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Naviter Wealth LLC raised its position in Banco Santander by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 250,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 50,949 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Banco Santander by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,106,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,579,000 after acquiring an additional 177,692 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Banco Santander by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 959,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,974,000 after acquiring an additional 221,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded shares of Banco Santander from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th.

Banco Santander Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SAN opened at $4.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $73.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.17. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $5.27.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.34 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 14.98%. Equities analysts anticipate that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

