Sunpointe LLC Invests $234,000 in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Sunpointe LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Taylor Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $466,000. Security National Bank of SO Dak grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 7,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $814,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 118,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,381,000 after acquiring an additional 15,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,461,000. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $139.49 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.32 and a fifty-two week high of $139.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The stock has a market cap of $46.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.38.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 250.28%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 89.71%.

In related news, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $1,396,116.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,050.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $1,396,116.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,050.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Drexler sold 2,500 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.83, for a total value of $342,075.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,891.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,395 shares of company stock valued at $3,332,776. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KMB shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.31.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

