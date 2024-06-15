Sunpointe LLC Invests $212,000 in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Sunpointe LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 482 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in S&P Global by 348.2% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 336,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,284,000 after acquiring an additional 261,526 shares during the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its stake in S&P Global by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 3,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. increased its stake in S&P Global by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 5,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in S&P Global by 139.0% in the fourth quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 13,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after acquiring an additional 8,082 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.89.

S&P Global Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:SPGI opened at $434.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $426.86 and a 200-day moving average of $430.10. The company has a market cap of $135.95 billion, a PE ratio of 48.71, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.15. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $340.49 and a one year high of $461.16.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 12.20%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.81%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

