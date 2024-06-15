Prospect Financial Services LLC Invests $9.75 Million in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Prospect Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 50,652 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $9,752,000. Apple comprises about 9.8% of Prospect Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Apple by 0.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,269,065 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $730,907,000 after buying an additional 12,262 shares during the last quarter. Lattice Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 117.7% in the third quarter. Lattice Capital Management LLC now owns 69,734 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,939,000 after acquiring an additional 37,700 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in Apple by 55.4% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 25,042 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after acquiring an additional 8,925 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Apple by 400.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 6,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 4,960 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 4.8% in the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 197,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,848,000 after acquiring an additional 9,101 shares during the period. 60.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $212.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $183.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.07 and a 12-month high of $220.20. The company has a market cap of $3.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. Apple had a net margin of 26.31% and a return on equity of 148.33%. The business had revenue of $90.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Apple’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $110.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.55%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at $835,207,570.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 54,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.91, for a total transaction of $9,244,782.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,068,376.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 346,270 shares of company stock worth $60,880,196 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on AAPL. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Apple from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.47.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

