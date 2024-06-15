Sunpointe LLC Acquires New Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Sunpointe LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHX. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 55,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 60,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $355,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 221,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,214,000 after buying an additional 38,925 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $64.09 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $48.31 and a 12 month high of $64.31. The company has a market cap of $41.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.37.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.