Sunpointe LLC Acquires New Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Sunpointe LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHX. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 55,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 60,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $355,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 221,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,214,000 after buying an additional 38,925 shares during the period.
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $64.09 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $48.31 and a 12 month high of $64.31. The company has a market cap of $41.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.37.
About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.
