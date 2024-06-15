ELIS (XLS) One Day Volume Tops $18,807.38

ELIS (XLS) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 15th. One ELIS token can currently be purchased for about $0.0394 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ELIS has traded up 69% against the US dollar. ELIS has a total market capitalization of $7.88 million and approximately $18,807.38 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About ELIS

ELIS is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.03937586 USD and is down -0.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $18,809.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

