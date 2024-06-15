VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) Short Interest Up 25.4% in May

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,800 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the May 15th total of 40,500 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
VivoPower International Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VVPR opened at $1.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.31. VivoPower International has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $9.90.
About VivoPower International
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than VivoPower International
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Adobe Stock: It’s Not Too Late To Buy The Dip
Receive News & Ratings for VivoPower International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VivoPower International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.