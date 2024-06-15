G999 One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.78 (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 15th. Over the last seven days, G999 has traded 23% lower against the dollar. G999 has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and $1.78 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One G999 coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get G999 alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00045616 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00008492 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00013914 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00010766 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00005295 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000841 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 (G999) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

[Telegram](https://web.telegram.org/z/)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/CK532ec)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/G999Blockchain)[Instagram](https://www.instagram.com/accounts/login/?next=/g999blockchain/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcvLPZzO3QJ2KlSx4sZpF8w/?guided%5Fhelp%5Fflow=5&disable%5Fpolymer=true)”

Buying and Selling G999

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for G999 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for G999 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.