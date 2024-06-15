Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Price Target Cut to $13.50 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from $14.00 to $13.50 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Gold Fields from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Gold Fields from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group lowered shares of Gold Fields from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gold Fields currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.17.

NYSE:GFI opened at $13.54 on Friday. Gold Fields has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $18.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.13.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Gold Fields by 3.6% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 23,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Gold Fields by 6.9% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gold Fields by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Gold Fields by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Gold Fields by 78.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

