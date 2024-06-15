Moonbeam Price Down 17.6% Over Last 7 Days (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 15th. In the last week, Moonbeam has traded 17.6% lower against the dollar. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $221.26 million and $5.66 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000379 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00045616 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00008492 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00013914 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00010766 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00005295 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,123,236,226 coins and its circulating supply is 880,403,524 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

