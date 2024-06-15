Synapse 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $6.41 Million (SYN)

Synapse (SYN) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. Synapse has a total market cap of $114.42 million and $6.41 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Synapse token can now be bought for about $0.63 or 0.00000958 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Synapse has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Synapse Token Profile

Synapse launched on August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 212,680,553 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. Synapse’s official message board is medium.com/@synapseprotocol. The official website for Synapse is synapseprotocol.com. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Synapse

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse (SYN) is a cross-chain interoperability token of the Synapse Protocol, enabling seamless asset bridging, swaps, and communication across multiple blockchains through its Synapse Interchain Network. SYN is used for governance, liquidity provider incentives, and transaction fees.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synapse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synapse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Synapse using one of the exchanges listed above.

