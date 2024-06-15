Quarry LP Boosts Holdings in Aimfinity Investment Corp. I (NASDAQ:AIMBU)

Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Aimfinity Investment Corp. I (NASDAQ:AIMBU – Free Report) by 11,025.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,025 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in Aimfinity Investment Corp. I were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aimfinity Investment Corp. I in the 3rd quarter valued at $667,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Aimfinity Investment Corp. I in the third quarter valued at $2,347,000. Berkley W R Corp raised its position in shares of Aimfinity Investment Corp. I by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 221,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 113,963 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aimfinity Investment Corp. I by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 282,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 57,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in shares of Aimfinity Investment Corp. I by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 358,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 30,501 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AIMBU stock opened at $11.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.10. Aimfinity Investment Corp. I has a 1-year low of $10.46 and a 1-year high of $12.70.

Aimfinity Investment Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify and complete its business combination with technology, hospitality, and consumer services sector.

