Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Bought by Quarry LP

Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 123.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 58,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after buying an additional 31,821 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,620,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,422,000. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 172,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,397,000 after purchasing an additional 47,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 604.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 50,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 43,441 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $83.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.04.

PNW opened at $76.49 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $65.20 and a 1 year high of $86.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.17. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $951.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.69%.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

