5,545 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Bought by Taylor Financial Group Inc.

Taylor Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 5,545 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $843,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds LLC. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.6% during the third quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 45,152 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,740,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 18,842 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,288 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 279.2% in the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,335 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 20,863 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 167,571 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $21,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,868,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,838 shares of company stock valued at $11,984,344. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.82.

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $183.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.91 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $182.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.35 and a 52-week high of $191.70.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

