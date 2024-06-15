Quarry LP Sells 84,600 Shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ)

Quarry LP lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Free Report) by 71.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,600 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 85,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 65,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 775,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE BIGZ opened at $7.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.37 and its 200-day moving average is $7.57. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 12-month low of $6.21 and a 12-month high of $8.35.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0889 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.75%.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 139,326 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,128,540.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,103,294 shares in the company, valued at $422,036,681.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 819,847 shares of company stock worth $6,539,117 over the last 90 days.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

