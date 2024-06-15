16,400 Shares in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Purchased by Quarry LP

Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 16,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the third quarter worth $148,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $151,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $822,000.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund stock opened at $16.79 on Friday. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.65 and a 52-week high of $17.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.70.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Cuts Dividend

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.1046 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.48%.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

