Quarry LP Invests $278,000 in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF)

Quarry LP bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,828 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,353,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $93,684,000 after buying an additional 538,787 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 29.6% during the third quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 35,879 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 622,085 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,925,000 after buying an additional 48,879 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 16.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,020 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 74.7% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 32,097 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 13,724 shares in the last quarter.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Stock Performance

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund stock opened at $11.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.31. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $11.63 and a one year high of $13.60.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Company Profile

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc It is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets of China. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

