Quarry LP Has $293,000 Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Quarry LP increased its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 61.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in Edison International were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd now owns 135,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,658,000 after buying an additional 47,784 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in Edison International by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 13,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,215,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 8,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,233,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International Stock Down 0.3 %

EIX opened at $73.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.12. Edison International has a twelve month low of $58.82 and a twelve month high of $77.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EIX shares. Argus increased their target price on shares of Edison International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Edison International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on Edison International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.70.

View Our Latest Report on Edison International

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Edison International news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 10,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total transaction of $758,003.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,918 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,576.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 9,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $735,235.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,876.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Caroline Choi sold 10,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total transaction of $758,003.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,576.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,897 shares of company stock valued at $5,851,245 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Profile

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.