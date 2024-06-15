Quarry LP Acquires Shares of 11,003 Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG)

Quarry LP bought a new position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NTG. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 1.2% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 494,848 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,904,000 after acquiring an additional 5,627 shares in the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 94,616 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 14,394 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,911 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 26,109 shares in the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 57,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 194.9% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 46,852 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 30,965 shares in the last quarter.

Get Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund alerts:

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund stock opened at $39.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.82. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.54 and a 1-year high of $41.94.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Announces Dividend

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10,341.47%.

(Free Report)

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.