FIL Ltd Raises Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

FIL Ltd increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 662,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $156,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 105.7% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 220 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $209.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $227.31 and its 200 day moving average is $231.81. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.65 and a 52 week high of $275.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.40.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.24 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 15.16%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen cut their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $282.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.38.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.97, for a total value of $295,968.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,282,953.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

