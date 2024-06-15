Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Bought by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,031,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,095 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned 0.21% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $195,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,423,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,696,223,000 after buying an additional 61,408 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,243,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,940,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526,701 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,278,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,575,881,000 after buying an additional 31,821 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,145,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,403,000 after buying an additional 150,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,979,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,137,960,000 after acquiring an additional 271,408 shares in the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MMC. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.27.

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $208.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $204.38 and its 200-day moving average is $200.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.93. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $178.18 and a 1-year high of $211.53.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.13, for a total value of $455,771.97. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,737,993.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

