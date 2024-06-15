Quarry LP Purchases New Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Quarry LP acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 17,370 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Optimist Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $1,704,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 133,188 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,664,000 after purchasing an additional 60,739 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 772.9% in the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 20,914 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,015,000. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on LYB shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.08.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

NYSE LYB opened at $93.54 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $86.64 and a 1 year high of $107.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.81.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.84%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

