FIL Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

FIL Ltd reduced its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 806,885 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 27,370 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in FedEx were worth $204,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 23,810 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $6,023,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 40,865 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $10,338,000 after purchasing an additional 5,273 shares during the period. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP grew its holdings in FedEx by 191.5% during the 4th quarter. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP now owns 92,400 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $23,374,000 after buying an additional 60,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 44,213 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $11,185,000 after buying an additional 5,956 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on FedEx from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on FedEx from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $291.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.92.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In related news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $31,105,620.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 14,505,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,978,953,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $31,105,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 14,505,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,978,953,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tracy B. Brightman sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.69, for a total value of $703,009.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,192.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 136,668 shares of company stock valued at $37,758,773. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $246.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.16. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $223.24 and a 12 month high of $291.27.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.37. FedEx had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 29.07%.

FedEx declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

