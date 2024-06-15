Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 320 Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Diageo by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of DEO opened at $131.59 on Friday. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $130.49 and a 52 week high of $179.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $138.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.06.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.