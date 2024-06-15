Crest Nicholson Holdings plc Announces Dividend of GBX 1 (LON:CRST)

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 11th. This represents a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

CRST stock opened at GBX 242 ($3.08) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 211.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 209.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.16, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £621.75 million, a P/E ratio of 3,457.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.93. Crest Nicholson has a 1 year low of GBX 152.70 ($1.94) and a 1 year high of GBX 255 ($3.25).

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 160 ($2.04) to GBX 180 ($2.29) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 237 ($3.02) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc engages in building residential homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Addlestone, the United Kingdom.

