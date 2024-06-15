Johan M. Spoor Acquires 100,000 Shares of Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX) Stock

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX – Get Free Report) CEO Johan M. Spoor purchased 100,000 shares of Perspective Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.17 per share, for a total transaction of $117,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,959.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Perspective Therapeutics Stock Down 6.9 %

Shares of NYSE CATX opened at $1.08 on Friday. Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $1.91. The company has a current ratio of 12.98, a quick ratio of 12.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Perspective Therapeutics shares are going to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, June 17th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, June 17th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, June 17th.

Institutional Trading of Perspective Therapeutics

Perspective Therapeutics ( NYSE:CATX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter. Perspective Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 46.38% and a negative net margin of 302.70%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CATX. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $15,511,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $6,069,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 34.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,780,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,158,000 after buying an additional 4,566,356 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 54.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CATX shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Perspective Therapeutics from $1.20 to $1.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1.50 price target (up from $1.20) on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.90.

About Perspective Therapeutics

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

