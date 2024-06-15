Johan M. Spoor Acquires 100,000 Shares of Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX) Stock

Posted by on Jun 15th, 2024

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATXGet Free Report) CEO Johan M. Spoor purchased 100,000 shares of Perspective Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.17 per share, for a total transaction of $117,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,959.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Perspective Therapeutics Stock Down 6.9 %

Shares of NYSE CATX opened at $1.08 on Friday. Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $1.91. The company has a current ratio of 12.98, a quick ratio of 12.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Perspective Therapeutics shares are going to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, June 17th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, June 17th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, June 17th.

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATXGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter. Perspective Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 46.38% and a negative net margin of 302.70%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Perspective Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CATX. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $15,511,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $6,069,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 34.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,780,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,158,000 after buying an additional 4,566,356 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 54.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CATX shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Perspective Therapeutics from $1.20 to $1.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1.50 price target (up from $1.20) on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.90.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Perspective Therapeutics

About Perspective Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX)

Receive News & Ratings for Perspective Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perspective Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.