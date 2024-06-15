Norcros plc (LON:NXR) Increases Dividend to GBX 6.80 Per Share

Norcros plc (LON:NXR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.80 ($0.09) per share on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This is an increase from Norcros’s previous dividend of $3.40. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Norcros Stock Performance

Shares of LON:NXR opened at GBX 206 ($2.62) on Friday. Norcros has a 1 year low of GBX 134 ($1.71) and a 1 year high of GBX 236 ($3.01). The stock has a market capitalization of £184.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,287.50 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.99, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 200.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 189.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Norcros in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.14) target price on shares of Norcros in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 315 ($4.01) price target on shares of Norcros in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

Norcros Company Profile

Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric and mixer showers, and accessories under the Triton brand; shower enclosures and trays to the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors under the Merlyn brand; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, and valves under the Vado brand; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand.

