Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) Announces GBX 2 Dividend

Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Virgin Money UK Stock Performance

Shares of VMUK stock opened at GBX 214.20 ($2.73) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 214.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 185.06. Virgin Money UK has a 1 year low of GBX 139.55 ($1.78) and a 1 year high of GBX 218.80 ($2.79). The firm has a market cap of £2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,190.00, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.91.

Get Virgin Money UK alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

Virgin Money UK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; risk management; asset and invoice finance services; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Money UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Money UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.