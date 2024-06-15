Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 3,486,608 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 3,256,945 shares.The stock last traded at $9.89 and had previously closed at $9.86.

Jumia Technologies Trading Down 1.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.00 and its 200 day moving average is $4.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jumia Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 430.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 6,239 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 138.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with customers; logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets under the JumiaPay name.

