Deborah Susan Stein Sells 1,650 Shares of AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Stock

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) Director Deborah Susan Stein sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.64, for a total value of C$50,556.00.

AltaGas Price Performance

Shares of AltaGas stock opened at C$30.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.01. AltaGas Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$22.62 and a 52-week high of C$31.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$30.28 and a 200-day moving average of C$28.98.

Get AltaGas alerts:

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.05 by C$0.09. AltaGas had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The business had revenue of C$3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.13 billion. Equities research analysts expect that AltaGas Ltd. will post 2.1388695 EPS for the current year.

AltaGas Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.298 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALA shares. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$34.00 price objective on AltaGas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. CIBC boosted their target price on AltaGas from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$35.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ALA

AltaGas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.